Stroman, Lindor lead Mets past Padres 4-1

Derrick Tuskan/AP
New York Mets' Jose Peraza slides into home scoring on a double hit by Marcus Stroman off San Diego Padres relief pitcher Craig Stammen in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 6, 2021, in San Diego.
NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Stroman pitched one-run ball into the seventh inning, Francisco Lindor hit an early two-run homer and the New York Mets beat the slumping San Diego Padres 4-1.

Stroman pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing six hits and walking one while tying a season high with eight strikeouts.

He induced two double plays to sure-handed second baseman Luis Guillorme and got eight outs via ground ball.

The sinkerballer entered with an NL-best 53.9% grounder rate.

Stroman lasted at least six innings for a career-high seventh straight start and beat San Diego for the second time in seven days.

He also allowed a run in 6 2/3 innings Sunday in San Diego.

