Young baseball players celebrate Jackie Robinson Day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Throwing the baseball around is something Michael Chapman and Alex Leyva do all the time.

They play for the Morse High School Tigers and are among roughly 75 other San Diego-area players going to Friday’s Padres game for free.

“It’s just a great opportunity we have a kid on our team who's never been to a Padre game before so having a first time for everything here tonight.”

The outing was made possible by Roosevelt Williams’ organization Young Black and in Business.

He says they wanted to give back and decided on three schools they felt were deserving, Morse, Lincoln, and San Diego High.

“Here we are today bringing local high school varsity players to a major league baseball game.”

Williams also says it was no coincidence they chose Friday, which is the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson making his Major League Baseball debut as the day for the event.

“To be able to get these high school players in one place at the same time. Different communities, different backgrounds, different hues. It’s just a testament to Jackie Robinson’s greatness.”

The significance is not lost on the young players.

“I’m very appreciative of him paving the way for us for what we have today.”

