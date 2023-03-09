Women's basketball at Palomar College ranked #1 in California

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — When Leigh Marshall became head coach of the Palomar College basketball team in 2010, she says there were barely enough players to fill a roster.

Prior to her arrival, the program appeared to be in total collapse and possibly canceled.

"There wasn't any basketball players really on campus, so we scrambled and got some soccer players, as well as players from different sports"

So as you can imagine, 2010 was a very rough season.

"We didn't win one game. I think we went 0-26, maybe."

It was all uphill after that first season, and things change quickly for the better. In fact, over the last seven seasons, the Comets have posted a 181-28 record.

"I just think that we have established who we are and our identity. Like I said, we focus on winning each day and working as hard as we can. We always want to out tough and outwork our opponent."

This year the Comets find themselves a perfect 30-0, and ranked number one in the state.

"I've played on a couple of Palomar teams since my freshman year and this one is one of the most special and best by far," says Sophomore Forward Gabby Sebit.

"I think that the culture and foundation that our coaches have set is a big reason for our success, and I think everyone has bought into it," says Sophomore Guard Deajanae Harvey.

Now one thing the Comets do really well is put the ball in the basket. This year they are averaging a cool 86 points a game. O

"We feed off of each others energy," says Harvey. "When we are on the court not one person is looking to do it all by themselves"

"It's extremely fun," says Sebit. "It's never a dull moment, never a dull practice or game."

This year Palomar has advanced to the CCCAA playoffs Elite 8, with their eyes set on winning their first championship.

"Every year that is our big goal," says Marshall. "We break down the season into chapters and it remains the goal."