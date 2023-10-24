Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell's NFL success not surprising to his former HS coaches

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego native Kevin O'Connell is in his second season as the head coach for the Minnesota Vikings. Ahead of his Monday Night Football victory over the San Francisco 49ers, ABC 10News went to O'Connell's old stomping grounds to catch up with his former high school coaches.

La Costa Canyon High School's football and basketball coaches reflected on their time coaching KOC, and they're not surprised his sharp intellect translated into offensive schemes worthy of the biggest stage in American sports.

"The guy is grounded. He's not forgotten where he comes from," David Cassaw, the varsity basketball coach at La Costa Canyon, said.

"He made me look good," La Costa Canyon head football coach Darrin Brown said.

Brown had arrived at La Costa Canyon High School right around the same time as a rising young star.

"New head coach at the time and rolling with the 6'5" athletic, super smart, great charisma kid who was on his way to great things, obviously," Brown said.

Watching him now coaching in the NFL, Brown said he saw a lot of those same leadership qualities when O'Connell was a kid.

"He listened to you as a coach. He was everybody's best friend it seemed like. He just has a lot of charisma and makes you feel important," he said.

KOC wasn't just a star on the football field. He led the LCC basketball team, too. Coach Cassaw showed 10News some old highlights of O'Connell.

"I think the characteristic people are experiencing in Minnesota is that this guy genuinely cares about you," Cassaw said. "He's not coming in commanding like 'I'm the show, you got to do what I say,' but I guarantee he's connecting with people."

He certainly connected with Cassaw: Cassaw was O'Connell's eighth grade history teacher, then he taught and cocahed him throughout high school.

"We was a student I had in junior high, now he's the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.," Cassaw said. "Of course, that's a little surreal, but it doesn't surprise me at all."

O'Connell's character shines through the fact he remains close with both coaches.

Brown showed 10News pictures of O'Connell spending time with his family. It was a special day: NFL Draft day 2008. The New England Patriots selected O'Connell in the third round following his days as the signal caller for San Diego State.

It must have rubbed off on Brown's family; one of the pictures shows O'Connell holding brown's baby daughter, Joie. She's now the quarterback for the San Dieguito Academy flag football team.

"We just enjoyed that opportunity to coach him, get to watch him play college, and then you knew he was going to do great things," Brown said.

Brown is planning a trip to take his family to visit O'Connell in Minnesota soon. Cassaw was actually supposed to be at the Monday Night Football game, but his plans fell through.

"Just the pride I have is off the charts for him. Having had a piece of his life has been special," Cassaw said.

Both coaches told 10News they get a jolt of pride each week seeing O'Connell lead an NFL team on the field.