UCSD men's basketball having a historic season

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV) — The UCSD men's basketball program has become quite a story. They competed at the NCAA Division 2 level from 2000 to 2019. In 2021 they made the move to Division 1 and the Big West Conference, and are off to their best start in program history with a 17 - 4 record

"It's quite the progression from where we started as a non-scholarship division two school to now competing for the top of the Big West and playing high level division one games," says UCSD Head Coach Eric Olen.

Coach Olen is in his 12th season as the Triton's head coach. Under his guidance, the team is receiving national attention and is one of the top mid-major programs in the country.

"It's an amazing place. I think coach Olen and his entire coaching staff has prepared us for big games, and prepared us for all that can be thrown at us," says guard Chris Howell.

"I think the program is in a great spot. We have a great group of guys, a great coaching staff, and we all play well off each other," says guard Hayden Gray.

"I'm pleased as this is a really good team that we have. We have guys that have bought into the way we want to play and they are playing great basketball," says Olen.

The Triton's move from NCAA Division 2 to Division 1 meant a four year reclassification period. They were not eligible for post season tournaments. That all changed this season, as they can now take part in the Big West and hopefully, the NCAA Tournament.

"It's the tournament at the end that means the most, says Olen. "So it's all about working towards our best basketball."