Torrey Pines senior playing against the best at the USTA Junior Girls National Championships

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Torrey Pines High School senior Alyssa Ahn is more than ready to take the court at the upcoming USTA Junior Girls National Championships at the Barnes Tennis Center in Point Loma. Ahn has been playing tennis since the age of seven, when her dad introduced her to the sport.

"I've always loved competing. I think my favorite part is playing in tournaments against top-level opponents and finding myself in tough competition."

Ahn says when she was 9-years-old she was playing tennis and competitive soccer as well. In the end, she felt her future was on the tennis court.

"When I gave up soccer and started focusing in tennis I felt that is when my level of play increased. I was getting really far in some high level tournaments, so it was at that age when I realized in tennis I had a really good chance to excel."

This weekend Ahn will take the court in the 18's USTA Junior Girls National Championship which includes the best players from across the country.

"It's very prestigious, and the competition is up every year. It's great to see and play against such great competition."

There is a lot on the line in the 18's division, as the winner receives an open wild card spot in next month's U.S. Open.

"It does provide a little bit of pressure but it think it's very good pressure and we are all out here trying to get that."

Ahn has to like her chances, as she won the 16's division in 2022.

"I believe I was 15-years-old when I won the tournament and I was not a favorite. I was more of an underdog, but I came out with some belief and I knew I could win."

