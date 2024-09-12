Toreros put 2023 off the field issues behind them as they kick off 2024 football season

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) —Last year, the USD football team made headlines for all the wrong reasons, as a hazing incident disrupted the entire 2023 season.

"This year will be different. Everybody is available, everybody is primed and ready for an exciting season," says Toreros head coach Brandon Moore.

"We took everything as it was presented to us," says Moore, "and we managed it and handled it. Now, we are looking forward to putting it behind us and putting some wins on the board."

The hazing incident, which was reported to have included half the team, led to disciplinary action. It was a problem Moore had not expected when he arrived on campus last year as a first-year coach at USD.

"We managed the situation week to week. We played around with the roster and the depth chart throughout the season, just to put the best 11 players on the field."

A year has passed, and the Toreros just kicked off the 2024 season. They have put last year's problems behind them and are now focused on playing football.

"It's been great," says quarterback Grant Sergent. "The coaches have had a great camp, the players have had a great camp, and we have been able to connect so much more closely."

"Last year left a bad taste in our mouth," says Moore. "We look forward to moving forward and looking to build the team the right way and winning some games."

Due to all the off-field problems, the Toreros had a down season a year ago, finishing with a 4 and 7 record. This year, they are picked in the Pioneer League coaches poll to finish fifth.

"That is understandable, seeing the season we had last year," says defensive back Eric Haney. "I think we have a lot great new editions this year, our camp went great, and we expect to finish first in the PFL and win a national championship."