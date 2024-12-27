Top high school basketball talent participating in the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV) — It's that time of the year when some of the best high school basketball players and teams from across the country head to San Diego for the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic. The tournament is now in it's 34th year and is definitely a San Diego tradition.

"We feel proud of the teams that are coming and with the support that we get in the community and also a real shout out to all the local coaches that participate," says tournament organizer and Torrey Pines head coach John Olive.

Coach Olive is in his 28th year running the tournament and while the field is always strong, he says this year really stands out.

"This year we have 3 teams ranked in the top 30 in the country and 6 teams ranked in the top 100 in the national bracket so the competition will be remarkable," says coach

Olive.

Holiday hoops right here in San Diego with 80 teams representing 15 states

"The tournament is well organized, in San Diego, and you get a chance to play against other great players and great teams," says coach Olive. "That is very attractive as well."