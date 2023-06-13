Three San Diego girls invited to national elite baseball camp

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — 14-year-olds Sivan Benami, Lynn Azuna, and Kallan Shaw are a part of the San Diego Waves all-girls baseball team.

While each girl has at some point been asked why they didn't play softball, these three girls say they prefer baseball.

"I like the competition of playing against boys," says Benami.

"I'm a very competitive person, and baseball is a very competitive sport," says Shaw. "So I thought it was a great sport for me to play.'

"My brother influenced me a lot when he was playing baseball. He was playing baseball while I was growing up," says Azuna.

Kallan, Lynn, and Sivan just love baseball, and they have been fortunate enough to have been selected for the Elite Developmental Invitational in Vero Beach, Florida. The camp, which is put on by Major League Baseball and USA Baseball, invited 64 girls from all over the United States.

"It's definitely exciting to get to be a part of this experience," says Azuna.

"It's crazy, as hundreds of us applied and only 64 of us got in, it's pretty crazy," says Shaw.

"I feel very honored and excited for the opportunity, and that I was picked," says Benami.

The Elite Invitational is all about opening doors for female players. When these girls get to Vero Beach, they will be going through pro-style workouts with top instructors.

"I hope to learn some new skills and maybe some hitting and pitching. Skills that will help improve me in high school," says Benami.

"I think this will help me be a better player. The Team USA girls will be out there, and l would love to play for Team USA," says Shaw.

"I definitely want to work on my hitting, to get more contact behind it, and get more speed behind my fastball," says Azuna.

For Lynn, she is already in high school and has decided to play softball. Kallan and Sivan will be in high school next year and want to give baseball a try.

"I think I want to do freshman baseball, and if I do good as a freshman, I want to try junior varsity and varsity."

As for Benami, she is keeping her options open.

"Softball is kind of like a backup plan, just in case. I'm mostly focused on baseball."