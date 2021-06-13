Tatis' tiebreaking slam in 7th sends Padres past Mets 7-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Starving for a clutch hit, the San Diego Padres got two in a row from precisely the guys you’d expect.

Can’t hold down Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado forever.

Tatis hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the seventh inning and Machado followed with a home run as San Diego’s high-priced superstars powered the Padres past the New York Mets 7-3 on Sunday to stop a four-game slide.

“There were a lot of big moments, and obviously we’ve been fighting, scratching and struggling all at the same time,” manager Jayce Tingler said.

Chris Paddack struck out nine over six strong innings in his first win since May 21 and Tommy Pham launched a leadoff homer to help San Diego prevent a weekend sweep despite grounding into four double plays. José Peraza put the Mets ahead 2-1 with a two-run homer in the fifth, but the Padres finally broke through in the seventh against New York's bullpen.