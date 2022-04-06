Sockers begin quest for 16th indoor soccer league championship

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - It's on the practice field each morning in San Marcos is, where the magic begins as the Sockers prepare for what they hope will be another indoor soccer championship.

They begin the playoffs with 15 titles to their name and on a quest for number 16.

So how good have they been this season? How about a 23 - 0 -1 record? Almost a perfect regular season, says goalkeeper Boris Pardo.

"We knew we were going to have some success, but we didn't think we'd be almost perfect," Boris said. "That was the goal this season to win every game."

Sockers forward Tavoy Morgon is playing his first full season with the team and says he knew this squad had a lot of talent.

"Twenty-three - 0 - 1 is really a good job for the team, for the guys, and the organization," Morgon said. "We just take it game by game every day."

The Sockers head into the playoffs with a lot of momentum, as in a 20-game winning streak.

"We have kind of relished it, honestly," captain Kraig Chiles said. "You know every game we go into, teams are targeting us, and they want to beat the Sockers, and we enjoy that."

They will face the Milwaukee Wave in round one. A team the Sockers beat 13 to 2 early on in the season. The Sockers still say despite the lopsided win, the Wave is a team not to be overlooked.

"We are familiar with a lot of those guys, so it's nothing new," Boris said. "We know it's going to be a good game. We just have to stick to our game plan."

After an eight-year dry spell, the Sockers won their 15th indoor championship last year. Their goal now is to make it back-to-back titles with number 15 this season.

"We want it bad. We want to keep the ball rolling. It's not easy to do, consecutive championships, Chiles said. But we put ourselves in a great position, and that is the goal."