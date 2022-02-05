Snowboarder Shaun White to retire after Beijing Olympics

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Snowboard legend and Carlsbad native Shaun White said Saturday he has decided to retire after the Beijing Olympics.

The 35-year-old White, once dubbed the "Flying Tomato" because of his flowing red hair, has won three halfpipe Olympic gold medals since his Winter Games debut at Turin in 2006, adding 13 titles at the Winter X Games to become one of the sport's most iconic figures.

"This has all had its amazing glow to every single decision and every single competition because I've decided this will be my last Olympics," White said at a news conference in Beijing on Saturday.

"I've given it my all, there have been some ups and downs on the way to get here," White said. "And with that I feel I've got stronger and better.

"I'm just so excited about everything. Opening ceremony was incredible. The venue looks incredible. I'm just enjoying every single moment," he added.

White graduated from Carlsbad High School. He started snowboarding at age six and became a pro at age 10.