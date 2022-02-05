Watch
SportsSports News

Actions

Snowboarder Shaun White to retire after Beijing Olympics

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - United States' gold medalist Shaun White reacts during the men's halfpipe medal ceremony at the Vancouver 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2010. The Beijing Olympics will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And the last Olympics for the 35-year-old — get this — elder-statesman who is now more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Beijing Olympics Whites Farewell
Posted at 11:07 AM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 14:07:18-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Snowboard legend and Carlsbad native Shaun White said Saturday he has decided to retire after the Beijing Olympics.

The 35-year-old White, once dubbed the "Flying Tomato" because of his flowing red hair, has won three halfpipe Olympic gold medals since his Winter Games debut at Turin in 2006, adding 13 titles at the Winter X Games to become one of the sport's most iconic figures.

"This has all had its amazing glow to every single decision and every single competition because I've decided this will be my last Olympics," White said at a news conference in Beijing on Saturday.

"I've given it my all, there have been some ups and downs on the way to get here," White said. "And with that I feel I've got stronger and better.

"I'm just so excited about everything. Opening ceremony was incredible. The venue looks incredible. I'm just enjoying every single moment," he added.

White graduated from Carlsbad High School. He started snowboarding at age six and became a pro at age 10.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER