'She Rocks San Diego' flag football is a new league for girls interested in playing football

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — There is a relatively new flag football league in San Diego for girls ages 7 to 17. The league is really taking off, and you have to love the name, She Rocks San Diego Flag Football.

"We know that our girls our rocking where ever they are," says league president Dwayne Brown. "We wanted to bring She Rocks here to San Diego."

The league kicked off in 2021 and is designed to teach these girls about the game of football while at the same time developing leadership and teamwork skills."

"We are looking at our daughters and the game they are playing, and they are having so much fun."

Since the league's inception two years ago, they have seen tremendous growth. The number of girls signing up has tripled in two years.

"We had 9 girls in our first season," says Brown. "The next season we had 56 girls, and now we are up to over 100. From the first season to now we have seen a 700% increase in girls playing flag football here in San Diego."

The game of football is new to many of the girls on the field, and while they know the object to score touchdowns, the coaches say the most difficult part is learning the playbook.

"We will simplify it and make sure the girls pick it up it just practice and a process."

"We've got these wristbands with the plays to make it easier for the kids."

Now starting in the fall, girl's flag football will become a CIF sport. So this league is the perfect training ground.

