SD Wave FC to host National Women's Soccer League Championship at Snapdragon

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Wave FC will host the National Women's Soccer League Championship at Snapdragon Stadium on Nov. 11, it was announced Wednesday.

The league final will return to the West Coast for the first time since 2018.

"We are extremely proud and honored to have been selected to host the 2023 NWSL Championship game," San Diego Wave FC President Jill Ellis said. "This gives us another significant opportunity to welcome the world's game to San Diego, and we could not be prouder of our fans for embracing our club and creating the passionate atmosphere that is giving us the opportunity to bring this event to Snapdragon Stadium."

The NWSL Championship game is another in a rapid succession of marquee soccer matches, following a Gold Cup semifinal between the United States and Panama earlier this month and two international exhibition matches next week -- Wrexham AFC v. Manchester United on Tuesday and SD Loyal v. Borussia Dortmund on Thursday.

Opened in August 2022, Bashar Field at Snapdragon Stadium serves as the home of Wave FC as well as the San Diego State Aztecs football program and the San Diego Legion of Major League Rugby.

"We're thrilled to have San Diego Wave FC as our host for this season's championship match," NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said. "With top-notch facilities, a passionate soccer community and a favorable coastal climate, San Diego sets the perfect stage for our marquee event."

When used for soccer-specific events, the venue seats 32,000 spectators. Last September, Wave FC played its inaugural home match at the stadium in front of a sellout crowd, breaking the league's single-game attendance record.

"We could not be more excited to play a part in bringing the NWSL Championship to San Diego," Sports San Diego CEO Mark Neville said. "This event will cap off a spectacular first year of soccer events in Snapdragon Stadium."

The 2023 NWSL playoffs will feature the top six teams at the end of the regular season, with the top two seeds earning a first-round bye to the semifinals. The quarterfinals are set to begin Oct. 22 and will air across CBS Sports Network and Paramount+. Semifinal matches will take place Nov. 4 on CBS Sports Network ahead of the Championship match on Nov. 11.

The Championship will be staged at 5 p.m. local time on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+.

All playoff matches will stream outside of the U.S. on Watch.NWSLSoccer.com and across the league's various international platforms.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.