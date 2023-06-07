SD Loyal To Host German giants Borussia Dortmund in friendly at Snapdragon

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Loyal SC will face Germany's Borussia Dortmund at Snapdragon Stadium on July 27 in the team's first-ever competition against a European club, it was announced Wednesday.

"We're thrilled to welcome Borussia Dortmund to San Diego," SD Loyal Club President Ricardo Campos said. "Our players, coaches, and fans alike can't wait to compete against one of the elite European clubs come July."

U.S. Men's National Team player Giovanni Reyna, attacking midfielder and captain Marco Reus and Bundesliga rookie of the year Karim Adeyemi are all slated to play in the friendly.

Borussia Dortmund ambassador Felipe Santana traveled to San Diego to announce the match alongside SD Loyal Executive Vice President of Soccer Operations Landon Donovan. Event promoters TEG Sport worked with Sports San Diego and Snapdragon Stadium to make the match happen.

"We are thrilled to bring a second game to San Diego at the world- class Snapdragon Stadium this summer," said Bart Campbell, TEG global content director. "Football's growth in the city over the last few years has been strong, and we're delighted to help fuel that excitement and momentum with another European heavyweight in Borussia Dortmund coming to town and, in doing so becoming the first European team to play against San Diego Loyal SC."

SD Loyal was founded in 2019 by Andrew Vassiliadis and Donovan. The club has made consecutive USL Championship playoff appearances and currently sit fourth in the Western Conference after 13 games.

Borussia Dortmund will also face Manchester United in Las Vegas on July 30 and Chelsea in Chicago on Aug. 2 as part of its American tour.

Pre-sale for the match opens at 10 a.m. Thursday, and general admission tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.

