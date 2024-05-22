Santee's Chaldean boxer pursues professional career

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — Santee's Jonny Monsour started boxing when he was 8 years old. His uncle and cousin took him to a boxing gym, and he was immediately hooked. However, his parents were not initially supportive.

"My parents didn't want me to box, they wanted me to take over and establish the family businesses. For me, boxing wasn't something that I had to do, but it was something that I truly loved to do," said Monsour.

When he started winning national amateur tournaments, he realized he could be successful in the sport.

"I realized how much skill and potential I had, and I am driven to go as far as I can." he said. "Whether I succeed or whether I fail, I always know this is something I'm going to stick to."

Monsour had quite the amateur career with a 140-16 record, which includes winning a Golden Gloves National Championship.

"For me, to win a national tournament that's been going on for 100 years, and to qualify for the Olympic trials, it was a blessing," he said.

His success in the ring landed him a spot on the U.S. National Boxing Team.

"It meant a lot, as I was able to travel the world with the U.S team and gain a lot of experience. It helped to build my amateur pedigree. Now it's time to merge over to professionals," he said.

The list of Chaldean professional boxers is short, but it now includes Jonny Monsour.

Monsour said his success in the ring has earned him credibility from his parents, which is significant because, for Monsour, boxing is all about family and his Iraqi roots.

"They support very heavy, especially all the Chaldeans in San Diego. I have nothing but mad love and respect, and my goal is to go as far as I can in the sport of boxing.