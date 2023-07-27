Santa Fe Christian tennis player ranked #1 for her class in USTA juniors

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In the first week of August, 400 of the top 16's and 18's girls tennis players from around the country will be in San Diego for the USTA Billie Jean King Girls National Championships at the Barnes Tennis Center.

One of the favorites will be Santa Fe Christian High School grad Katherine Hui.

The 18-year-old Hui started playing in tennis tournaments when she was just 8 years old, but didn't get really serious about the sport until she was 11. Now, the recent Santa Fe Christian grad is the top rated junior's player for the class of 2023.

"I think it does come with some pressure, but I like to play like an underdog no matter what," Hui says. "So, I'm not really worrying about the pressure out there on the court. I just like fight."

She says to be number one in the country, it takes a lot of discipline and a big commitment.

"I would say I practice about two hours a day for training with my coach," she says. "I do fitness every other day I would say."

She is getting ready for the USTA National Championships, which get underway Aug. 5. This tournament carries a lot of weight, as the winner earns a wild card spot into the U.S. Open in Flushing, New York, at the end of August.

"I think it would mean a lot for me to win. I think there are a lot of players that are super hungry to win, so I think it will be very good competition," Hui says.

Last year, Hui reached the semifinal round before being eliminated. However, she did take home some hardware, as she was named the Billie Jean King Sportsmanship Award winner.

"I think it's super important to treat everyone with respect and play fairly, and that is something I've tried to do all throughout," she says.

In the fall, Hui will be playing her college tennis at Stanford University.