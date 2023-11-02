San Diego Wave FC has their sights set on winning the NWSL Championship

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In just their second year as a part of the NWSL, San Diego Wave FC has proven to be a force to be reckoned with. They made the playoffs last year as an expansion team, and this year they are back in the post season as the number one seed.

"I think just having the commitment to excellence and that confidence going into our first year was really important," says Wave FC defender Naomi Girma. "We are not just showing up and being like I wonder how this is going to go."

As they get ready for their NWSL semifinal game against OL Reign, Wave FC is playing really well, having gone 5-1-1 since mid August.

"We just ultimately came together as a team and were like hey this isn't good enough," says midfielder Jaedyn Shaw. "We knew we had to step it up if we wanted to have a run at the playoffs."

Being the top seed in the playoffs meant a first round bye, and the chance to get to host a semifinal game at Snapdragon Stadium.

"I think it's an unreal opportunity being able to play right here in San Diego," says Shaw.

"Snapdragon is a great stadium," says Girma. "I think every time we play there, we just get that extra boost from our fans."

As a little extra incentive going into the game, the NWSL Championship will also be played at Snapdragon Stadium. So, if the Wave can win, they will get to play for the title on their home field.

"The fans deserve nothing less. They have shown up every game that we have had at home, and we owe it to them. We want to raise the trophy, and put on a show for them," says Shaw.

"I think just knowing we can finish this whole season out at home is really special, and just gives us even more incentive," says Girma.

Sunday's playoff game against OL Reign is set for 6:30 p.m. at Snapdragon Stadium.