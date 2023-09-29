San Diego St. men's soccer has yet to give up a goal this season

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego State men's soccer team has had a lot to cheer about early on in the season. They are 6-0-1 and ranked 17th in the country. They also lead the nation in eight statistical categories.

"I think it's been a product of the team culture we have developed this year. We had a lot of new guys come in, and join a good core team that came back from last year," says sophomore forward Austin Brummett.

"The chemistry has been absolutely amazing. You have a bunch of guys that have put their bodies on the line and have given a lot to this team. We also have a great coaching staff that really believes in us," says sophomore goalkeeper Logan Erb.

The Aztecs lead the country in a number of statistics, but the one stat that stands out the most is they are the only NCAA Division-1 team in the country that has yet to give up a goal.A

"It was a long time coming," says Erb. "A lot of hard work went into it, and as the coach said, this is what has been required of me. I take pride in that and that is the standard."

"It's twofold because now opponents really want to score on us, because they want to be the first team to score. You are in the cross hairs with your ranking and we are also getting everybody's best shot," says Aztecs head coach Ryan Hopkins.

While the Aztecs have yet to give up a goal, their offense has been finding the back of the net a bunch, as they have scored 24 goals in seven games.

"There are multiple guys with a couple of goals each, and I like to see multiple guys with multiple goals. I love the chance to get to celebrate with them."

The Aztecs now step up the level of competition, as they begin conference play in the Pac-12.

