San Diego resident known as the 'Father of Modern Pitching Mechanics'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)—San Diego resident Tom House played 12 seasons in Major League Baseball and was a part of one of the game's biggest milestone moments. While standing in the bullpen, he caught Hank Aaron's 715th home run, the one that surpassed Babe Ruth.

"Yes, that was the highlight of my career, catching 715 while standing in the bullpen."

50 years have passed since that monumental moment, but House is still working in the game. He is the founder of the National Pitching Association and is considered the "Father of Modern Pitching Mechanics." His goal is to keep young arms healthy.

"There are more kids getting hurt today than ever in the history of the game per capita. There has always been arm injuries, but not at the rate we are seeing now."

House has developed a science-based training regiment for pitchers.

"When you and I were going through the system, the first thing you did was get a baseball and play catch with your buddy. What we know now is you don't throw to warm up; you warm up to throw."

As to why the increase in the number of arm injuries? There are a number of factors.

"Arm injuries are becoming more of a problem, and the prevalence is pretty dramatic over the last decade," says Orthopedic surgeon Tal David, MD. "Specialization is a problem as kids are playing year-round with no downtime."

"It's a combination of a few things," says Rick Stauffer physical therapist of The Training Room. "I think it's the chasing velocity which is what will get you to the big leagues."

"Personally, I think kids pitch too much and don't throw enough, so I will get my two cents in there," says House.

As for Hank Aaron's 715th home run, what did House do with the ball?

"I ran it in gave it to Hank at home plate, and then I didn't see it or touch it again until the 50th anniversary. I got to go to the Hall of Fame where they pulled the ball out, and I got to hold the baseball."

