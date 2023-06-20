San Diego playing host to the 2023 Men's Lacrosse World Championships

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — All eyes of the lacrosse world will be focused on San Diego, as America's Finest City plays host to the 2023 Men's Lacrosse World Championships.

In all, 30 countries will play over the next 11 days with two teams playing in the championship game.

"I think everyone realizes they are representing something more than themselves, specifically the county they play for," says Tomas Rodriguez who plays for Puerto Rico.

"For the common person, I think they will be very surprised at how physical lacrosse is. It's tough out there," says Kristofer Backlund who plays for Sweden.

The championship features some of the best players in the world representing the 30 countries, which means many heated rivalries. The players will not be creating many friendships while battling on the field.

"There is a bit of bad blood between the Danes and the Swedes," says Backlund. Although I would say the physicality level is a little bit lower in Europe than in the United States."

"Everyone here is here to compete. I don't think you are going to see a lot of holding hands and singing Kumbaya"

There is no doubt the United States is the team to beat, as they have reached the finals in all previous 13 championships. They have won the title ten times.

"Yes, it looks like the United States is the team to beat, but the U.S. always has the upper hand due to their developing of youth players within the country," says Backlund.

"Hats off to them," says Rodriguez. "They are a very talented team and they will always be a talented team."

The World Championships will take place at three venues, Snapdragon Stadium, USD, as well as San Diego State.

"The sport is growing very rapidly out here, and it doesn't hurt you can play year-round. Weather like this is so phenomenal for the sport in San Diego.'