San Diego Loyal SC to fold at the end of the season

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's been seven years since the Chargers left for Los Angeles, and now another professional sports franchise is leaving San Diego, as the Loyal SC has decided to fold operations at the end of the season. Loyal Chairman Andrew Vassiliadis made the emotional and heartfelt statement today.

"I've come to the conclusion that this will be the final season for San Diego Loyal."

The Loyal, who joined the USL Championship League in 2020, was coached by U.S.A. soccer legend Landon Donovan for three seasons. Vassiliadis says the decision to fold the team wasn't easy, and he is proud of what the team accomplished in their four years.

"I believe together in these last four years we have set a new standard of what it means to be a professional soccer team in this city and be a reflection of our community. I am proud of that."

In their four years, the Loyal had many supporters, including The Locals who made their presence felt every home game. Locals member Craig Elsten says the news is very devastating.

"It's absolutely crushing. You are talking about a team in the Loyal who poured their hearts and money into the community."

As to why the team will be folding at year's end, Vassiliadis says over the last six months they have been looking for a permanent site for games, training, and an academy, but it just didn't work out.

"Myself, Ricardo Campos, and a small part of my team had looked at all viable options up and down the coast. We were looking to find solutions for an academy, training facilities, for a stadium. We looked from Oceanside down to the border, we looked at everything and left no stone un-turned.'"

Now despite the bad news, there are still two months left in the season as the Loyal make a push towards the playoffs. The team's message to the fans is to continue coming out and keep supporting.

"I ask that you come celebrate and not mourn what we have done over the last four years. I ask that you come join us at Torero Stadium for our final four home games, and represent your community, and come together as friends and family."

