San Diego Loyal SC announces community volunteer opportunity

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego Loyal SC, in partnership with USE Credit Union, announced a volunteer program Friday to give fans an opportunity to serve the community through various planned events beginning Monday.

"There are so many benefits to volunteering, and it truly feels good to give back to our community and spread some happiness," said Shannon MacMillan, the newly appointed SD Loyal vice president of community relations. "Loyal is committed to our community beyond the success and wins on the field.

"It is so important to everyone involved with Loyal to give back and provide some happiness," she said. "Fans, come on out and help us make a difference with us."

The club's newest initiative, "Heart of San Diego," will begin volunteer week. The club is working directly with HandsOn San Diego to provide 500 memberships for fans to sign up for various year-round volunteer opportunities.

The following volunteer opportunities are available:

-- Monday: Child meal distribution at Heaven's Windows' in Bay Terraces;

-- Tuesday: Deliver surplus produce from area farmers markets;

-- Wednesday: Assist in providing fresh boxes of fruits and vegetables to vulnerable populations in Oceanside at Community Roots Farm;

-- Thursday: Organize donations at Auntie Helen's thrift store; and

-- Friday: Provide food and water to the unsheltered through the Lucky Duck Foundation.

"USECU values partnering with organizations that share our passion for the overall wellbeing of the communities we serve," said Amber Fielder, USE Credit Union's vice president of marketing. "We welcomed the opportunity to support SD Loyal and expand our ability to do great things that directly impact the people of San Diego."

SD Loyal will honor fans with the most volunteer hours with an exclusive halftime celebration on the field at the club's final home match of the regular season.

For those interested in getting involved, visit www.handsonsandiego.org/sdloyal with invitation code "LOYAL500" on the payment page during registration process. The first 500 registrants will receive a free membership on behalf of San Diego Loyal and USE Credit Union.

