San Diego is home to a new women's professional volleyball team

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — The Pro-Volleyball Federation will be America's premiere women's professional volleyball league, and will start play in 2024. The inaugural season will begin with 8 teams, including a franchise in San Diego.

"San Diego is a no-brainer," says U.S. Olympic volleyball gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings. "In San Diego they live, eat, sleep, and breathe volleyball. It's a lifestyle not just a fad."

While we all know Walsh Jennings from her Olympic beach volleyball success, she also happens to be the owner of the PVF San Diego volleyball franchise

"I am the owner of a professional sports franchise, and it just takes my breath away. So for me to be an owner, have a stake in the league, and to help mold the clay of this beautiful opportunity, is literally a dream come true. "My goal as a team owner here in San Diego is to make this the best franchise that exists."

The new league will consist of the best women volleyball players from the United States and overseas. The PVF feels very confident this sport will have no trouble gaining a fan following.

"Women's professional volleyball is exciting, it's exhilarating, and there is so much drama and suspense that occurs throughout every match," says San Diego General Manager Jeremy Waller.

"In recent years, on networks like ESPN, The Big Ten Network, and the Bally platform, women's college volleyball has risen to the third most viewed college sport," says PVF Co-Founder Dave Whinham.

The Professional Volleyball Federation gives players a chance to play in the United States professionally, as opposed to going to Europe, South America, or Asia.

"You know women's volleyball is here to stay, and the skies the limit. There are no limits with this sport, and we have been missing a real domestic professional volleyball league," says Walsh Jennings.

The 8 team league will begin play in February of 2024, and the season will run until May.

