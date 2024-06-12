San Diego FC signs two international players from Denmark

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego FC will begin MLS play in 2025, and now they are slowly starting to build a roster. Last week they made their first two international signings with Marcus Ingvartsen and Jeppe Tverskov from FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga.

"I've played in Denmark my whole career from my first Superliga team. I'm 31 years old and have played for a couple of teams in Denmark," says Tverskov.

"At the age of 21 I was sold to Belgium where I played for two years, and then I moved on to the German Bundesliga."

Both players will now join San Diego FC as they get ready to play next season. The know that joining a first year expansion team will have it's challenges.

"It's very special thing to be a part of a new club, and to create history from day one," says Ingvartsen.

"We don't have training facilities here as of yet and we don't have players, so it's kind of difficult right now to see how everything is going to be," says Tverskov.

Training facilities are on the way, as SDFC is building an academy in East County. It's all part of the Right to Dream Academy, which will also provide world-class training and top-tier education to younger players. Both Ingvartsen and Tverskov were part of the Right to Dream Academy in Denmark, and that connection helped lead them to San Diego.

"I think the owners and the club saw potential of making a move here. I have been a part of the Right to Dream organization for the last year," says Tverskov.

"The connection between FC Nordsjaelland and San Diego is that it is partly some of the same owners. The Right to Dream organization is also a part of our club FC Nordsjaelland, and I've been a part of the club and know how they do things."

