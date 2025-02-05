San Diego FC celebrates new training facility with ribbon cutting ceremony

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) San Diego FC made it official with a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate their new Sharp Performance Training Facility and Right to Dream Academy in El Cajon.

"The opening of this wonderful facility caps an incredibly busy period," says team Chairman Sir Mohamed Monsour. "Whenever I come here I feel so peaceful and the environment here is so amazing."

The facility is like no other. The 50,000 square foot facility includes 3 natural grass soccer fields, 2 synthetic turf fields, a gym and rehabilitation center, a kitchen, a dining area, a lockerroom and so much more

"This is an ambitious project. We are here to win. You heard us say it, we are here to win and we are not afraid to say it. Also, how we win matters as well," says SDFC head coach Mikey Varas.

What makes this historic, is the facility is built on native land at the Sycaun Reservation.

"Breaking ground on a project that not only embodies our passion for our team but our dedication to honoring the rich heritage of this land. This complex stands as a symbol of progress, unity, and the bright future that lies ahead," says SDFC Co-Chairman Cody Martinez.

The facility also includes the Right to Dream Academy which will focus on the development of young players from San Diego and around the world.

"Right to Dream will set a new standard for youth academies and grassroots soccer programs. Not only in San Diego but across North America," says

Monsour.

"We want to win on the pitch and in the community, it's not good enough for us just to be good on the field," says Varas.

San Diego FC opens the season February 23rd against the Los Angeles Galaxy.