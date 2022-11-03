Ramona High School alum hopes her mountain bike leads her to the 2024 Olympics

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) — Ramona High School is one of the few schools in San Diego that has a mountain biking team. It's called the Cycle Dawgs, and one of their alums is hoping to compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

"This is what my passion is, it's what I want to do with my life," says 2017 graduate Gwendalyn Gibson.

There is nowhere Gwendalyn would rather be than riding her mountain bike. It's her passion, it's her job, and for right now it is her career.

"It was a dream, but I didn't know if it would ever be more than just a dream. It's really special that it's come together and I get to do something I've dreamed about my entire life."

It's a dream that started in her freshman year at Ramona High School when she decided to go out for the Cycle Dawgs.

"Mr. Grace, our coach, put so much emphasis on just being on our bikes, and to have fun. He made it just about being outside with your friends, and riding bikes."

After high school, she earned a scholarship to Colorado Mesa University, where she became a two-time mountain biking national champion. Following graduation, she decided to turn professional.

"I decided to go all in this year and to give it everything to make it on a pro team. I did, and now I get to do it as my profession."

Gwendalyn says she had a great first year riding as an elite.

"I surprised myself as I won a short track world cup. Honestly, I didn't quite expect it to come so soon."

Now the 23-year-old has her sights set on the 2024 Olympic games in Paris.

"Right now two U.S. riders will get to go, and as of now, I'm our third-ranked U.S. rider. So I'm right on the cusp."

