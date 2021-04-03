POLL: Do you want the MLB All-Star Game to be played at Petco Park?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Some San Diego community leaders are calling on the MLB to consider Petco Park as a venue for the 2021 All-Star Game.

Major League Baseball announced Friday that it is moving the 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta in response to a new Georgia law that has civil rights groups concerned about its potential to restrict voting access for communities of color.

The new host city for the July 13 game has yet to be announced, according to the league.

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher took to Twitter, calling on the league to bring the game to America's Finest City. "We respect voter’s rights, have the hottest team in baseball, perfect weather, and a pretty awesome stadium. We are leading the nation in vaccines and by All Star break should be all set for a great event," Fletcher said in a tweet.

We respect voter’s rights, have the hottest team in baseball, perfect weather, and a pretty awesome stadium. We are leading the nation in vaccines and by All Star break should be all set for a great event! https://t.co/oYtvfvu2Av — Nathan Fletcher (@nathanfletcher) April 2, 2021

Local activist Shane Harris and Alicia Gwynn, the widow of Padres legend Tony Gwynn, sent a letter to the league's CEO Robert Manfred applauding his decision and encouraging him to host the All-Star game in San Diego.

San Diego previously hosted baseball’s All-Star Game three times, the most recent of which came at Petco Park in 2016.

