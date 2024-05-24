Point Loma Nazarene baseball team eying a trip to the NCAA D-2 College World Series

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV) — "We have a lot of guys who just want to win and we have a lot of fun doing it," says Point Loma Nazarene outfielder Jack Malone.

The PLNU baseball team is getting set to host an NCAA Division 2 Super Regional series against Cal-State Monterey Bay. The Seal Lions have had a great season to this point with a 43 - 10 record. They hope they can keep on winning, and earn a spot in the Division 2 College World Series.

"No one is selfish on this team," says pitcher/outfielder Hunter Otjen. "No one is playing for themselves, everyone is just looking to help the team any way they can."

"We get along really well and we have a really good time," says Malone. "It's an older group and probably the oldest team I've been on."

The Sea Lions have reached the NCAA Super Regional for the second time in the last three years. They are 130 - 36 in that time frame. The program obviously has very good players, but head coach Justin James says it's a certain type of player they are interested in at PLNU.

"There is a lot of prerequisites that have to happen here, as we are a very high academic school. There is a lot of character involved and background checks when it comes to that, and obviously you have to play baseball at the highest level in the country. That's what it takes to be in this position every single year to hopefully win some championships."

The Sea Lions definitely love the home field advantage where they are 21 - 3 this season at Carroll B. Land Stadium. However, would you expect anything different when you play at America's most scenic ballpark which overlooks the ocean.

"We love playing at home. I think there is no better place to play then here as you get to look at the ocean," says Malone.

"I think what really affects people is when the wind comes into play and the ball is up in the air. It's not easy to catch a fly ball when it is windy, as the ball is moving around all over the place," says Otjen.

Sometimes, that spectacular view is a bit of a distraction for opposing players.

"They are usually taking out their cell phones when they get off the bus doing. They start doing their Snapchat and Instagram posts and stuff like that because the ocean is right here."

The three-game NCAA Super Regional is a best 2 out of 3 with the winner advancing to the NCAA Division 2 World Series in North Carolina.

