Patrick Henry girls soccer team is nationally ranked

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Patrick Henry High School girls' soccer team has been pretty close to perfection this season. They currently have a record of 17 wins, 0 losses, and 2 ties.

"I guess the girls are taking it to a whole different level. It's something that we accomplished last year, winning our first CIF championship in school history, and I think they have something more to gain this year," says Patriots Head Coach Jason Renfro.

This year the girls will tell you team chemistry has been the key to their success.

"I think our ability to bond on and off the field has really pushed us. Especially on the field because we have been able to play so good together," says senior goalkeeper Grace Miller.

The team is undefeated at 17 - 0 - 2 and that has them nationally ranked. They are ranked 1st in San Diego, 7th in the state, and 17th in the country.

"It's pretty crazy but we try not to let it get in our heads and affect the way that we play," says sophomore defender Abby Weiss. "It's really important to focus on our games and what we need to do each game.'

"We don't really think about it because it's just numbers, and the numbers don't affect you in the game. Yes it's cool to be ranked as one of the tops in the country," says junior midfielder Naima Cortez.

While the Patriots enjoy being ranked nationally, they say they can't let the accomplishment go to their heads.

"Any game can go any way," says Miller.

"We are just very fortunate and we know every team is gunning for us. We are trying to do the very best we can to continue to have success," says Renfro.

