Patrick Henry freshman proof that high school baseball isn't only for boys

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV) — "I grew up playing baseball. I always loved it," says Patrick Henry High School baseball player Sivan Benami.

The Patriot freshman says while she is a girl, she has always played baseball and never once was asked why she isn't playing softball.

"I just like baseball better. I like the competitiveness"

She has played baseball since she was six-years-old in San Carlos Little League. This year she decided to try out for the Patrick Henry baseball team.

"I was nervous, and scared that people would say I wasn't good enough to make the team."

She played with the Patriots winter ball team, and her talent showed through as she made the final cut in the Spring.

"Sivan actually assessed as one of the higher players for our freshman program and the class of 2027," says Patrick Henry freshman baseball coach Samson Pak. "She defense is stellar, her arm speed is high, and she hit pretty good."

"When I saw my name, I was just relieved that all my hard work finally paid off," says Benami.

"It's not a novelty, she plays hard. She plays well and is one of those players that you want on your team," says Pak.

Benami is a good defensive player, and has gotten plenty of opportunities to pitch.

"It's gone pretty good. I'm definitely getting a lot more playing time than I expected, and I'm just grateful that the coaches are able to give me an opportunity and put their trust in me."