Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. leaves game with injury

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. hurt himself taking a hard swing and immediately left the game against the San Francisco Giants.

Tatis winced in pain as he fell to the ground. As he got up, he was cradling his left arm, and as he was helped off the field, two trainers helped hold his left arm against his body.

The 22-year-old Tatis left a game late in spring training with left shoulder discomfort but was back two days later.

Manager Jayce Tingler said then that Tatis had been dealing with left shoulder discomfort since his minor league days.

