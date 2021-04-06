Watch
SportsSports News

Actions

Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. leaves game with injury

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Derrick Tuskan/AP
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. reacts after hurting his shoulder while swinging at a pitch in the third inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, April 5, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
Giants Padres Baseball
Posted at 9:03 PM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 00:03:31-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. hurt himself taking a hard swing and immediately left the game against the San Francisco Giants.

Tatis winced in pain as he fell to the ground. As he got up, he was cradling his left arm, and as he was helped off the field, two trainers helped hold his left arm against his body.

The 22-year-old Tatis left a game late in spring training with left shoulder discomfort but was back two days later.

Manager Jayce Tingler said then that Tatis had been dealing with left shoulder discomfort since his minor league days.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CLICK TO DONATE!

CLICK TO DONATE!