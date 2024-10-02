Padres set to face the Braves in the MLB wildcard playoffs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It was a triple play that clinched a playoff spot, sending the Padres to the playoffs in what has been a 93-win season. This is the second most regular-season win in franchise history behind the 1998 World Series team, which won 98 games that season. Pitcher Joe Musgrove asked what has been the key to success, and he said this team has had an identity since day one.

"I think the consistent level that we played in the entire second half gives us a lot of confidence going in," said Musgrove. "I think we have a clear understanding of who our team is and how we operate. Everyone knows what is expected of them and what their role is."

This year's run is impressive considering they had to cut 90 million dollars off the payroll following the 2023 season. This year's team has better chemistry, which sometimes money can't buy.

"Everybody is staying under true strength," says Fernando Tatis Jr. "I think everybody in this lineup knows what they are capable of, and they are practicing just the right way. Everybody is just seeing the game and playing the game; it's as simple as that."

While focusing on the playoffs, manager Mike Shildt says he reflected on what a wonderful regular season it was.

"I have taken a pause to appreciate it. I have taken a pause during the regular season to enjoy and celebrate with this staff, which has really done a tremendous job of coming together. I have a lot of admiration for the staff and the club."