Padres early season struggles but Machado says it's no time to panic

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Through 20 games, the Padres have under performed and haven't looked anything like the playoff contender we expect them to be.

They've lost 5 of their last 6 games, which includes being swept at home by the Milwaukee Brewers.

So you can imagine the team isn't feeling too great right now. Just ask Manny Machado.

"How do you think you would feel if you lost, just got swept, and you have only won one game out of the last six. I don't have to answer that question for you."

Now it's obviously way to early to talk record and standings, but they do sit with a 10 and 10 record, 5 games behind the first place Dodgers. However, Machado says there is no panic in the clubhouse.

"You don't win a championship in April. We have guys that are banged up, we have guys that are grinding through things. We just have to keep grinding as you don't win championships in April. We are putting ourselves in a lower spot, but we will see what happens in a long season when October comes around."

Last year the Padres earned the nickname Slam Diego. So far this season, they've come up empty in the same situation.

"I'd be worried if we weren't getting on base and getting any hits. I'd be really worried if that was the point, but we're getting on base and getting those opportunities, we are just missing them."

Now they open a four game series against the Dodgers, who own Major League Baseball's bet record. But no better time than the present to start a winning streak on the road.

"We need to get some wins, and don't get swept. We just have to make the adjustment and put more runs up than the other team."