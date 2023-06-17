Padres alumni take the field for annual softball game with Navy sailors

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A team full of former Padres stars visited Naval Base Point Loma Friday for its annual softball game with Navy sailors.

“San Diego is a military town," Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman told ABC 10News.

"So the opportunity we have to travel around and embrace all our installations and all the service members that give us the protection and freedom- it’s fabulous to be able to be out here and do our thing together.”

The sailors were split up into the two teams, joining Padres alumni including Hoffman, Nick Hundley, Steve Finley, Carlos Hernandez, Garry Templeton, Mark Loretta, Carlos Quentin, Rick Sutcliffe, Tim Stauffer, and Charles Nagy.

“I’m so excited right now. This is a once in a lifetime experience," said petty officer Joseph Castle. “Hopefully I can hold me own out there. We’re just out here to put on a good show," said Command Master Chief Nicholas Prebeg.

The Padres also brought their team mascot and gave out prizes to children of the Navy families that attended, while Hodad's provided food.