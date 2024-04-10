Oceanside native Te-Hina Paopao helps lead South Carolina to Women's NCAA title

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Te-Hina Paopao's basketball journey began on the blacktop courts of Oceanside High School, where she caught the eye of a coach at just 8 years old.

"When she was 8-years-old, a coach saw this little girl doing drills, and saw her consistently out on the court. That coach said that little girl is going to do something," says Paul Paopao, Te-Hina's father.

That coach knew what he was talking about, as this past weekend confetti fell from the rafters while Te-Hina and her South Carolina teammates celebrated a NCAA national championship victory.

"God has taken Te-Hina from a young age, and what he's done with her at the age of 21 has just been phenomenal," says Paul. "It's been a climactic ending to this long journey. Te-Hina has had to overcome two torn ACLs, and one bad ankle break in her career."

Te-Hina began her college career at the University of Oregon, where she played for three years before transferring to the University of South Carolina, a decision that proved to be pivotal.

"That is why there was a lot of tears from our family, because we knew the back story to everything she had been through physically," Paul says.

Te-Hina player her high school ball at La Jolla Country Day School, where she lost out on a chance to play for a CIF State Championship to cancellation from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Everything that has happened from that COVID year, to the transfer portal, to now winning an NCAA championship, it just makes it even more sweeter. We are very thankful that god has graced us, and carried her through the whole process," Paul says.

