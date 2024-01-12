Oceanside High School basketball coach on the verge of setting a record

OCEANSIDE, CA (KGTV) — The Oceanside High School girls varsity basketball team is currently 12 and 3 and having a strong season under third year head coach Brian Burnett.

"I feel like the team is very group oriented, they don't care who shoots the ball, and they just love each other," says Burnett.

Before Burnett arrived at Oceanside High School in 2021, the Pirates head coachING job was a revolving door. Burnett is the school's ninth head coach since 2007.

"That's just life. You know you really have to be dedicated to this. I think sometimes there is other areas of life that takes precedent, but for me this is like what I've always done."

Under Burnett the Pirates have put together a 56 and 17 record and are two wins away from a very monumental occasion. The girls program has seen coaches come and go, but now they have one that is on the verge of setting a Pirates girls basketball record.

"Becoming the all time leader for girls wins at Oceanside High School," says Burnett.

The record setting number is 58 wins, which isn't a huge number, but it shows the Pirates may have found some coaching stability.

"I think there is a lot that goes into that number. It's not just me, it's a group effort. You have to have dedicated girls and coaches that are willing to execute the plan."

"This is very exciting and I'm very proud of coach Brian," says senior forward Jayla Morgan. "He's a really good coach and one of the best coaches that I've had. He has a lot of passion for the game."

"He likes to get personal and he really gets to know you as a player," says senior guard Nalia Nuanez.

For coach Burnett, 56 wins in two and a half seasons speaks for itself and the hope is he will stick around for a while.

"I'm kind of a softy some what, but for me this is what I've always done so it's kind of my zen place."