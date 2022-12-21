New Olympic sport has kids climbing walls

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV) — Indoor rock climbing has been around the United States since the late 1980s, but it just recently became a first-time Olympic sport at the 2020 Tokyo games.

Now, more and more kids are gravitating towards the rock wall as they take up climbing as a competitive sport. While it is a lot of fun, the young climbers quickly learn that it takes a lot of strength, intellect, and overcoming a fear of heights.

"Climbing is such a different test of mental fortitude and physical ability," says Mesa Rim Climbing coach Nayton Rosales.

While competitive climbing is not a mainstream sport, it has an appeal to those kids who may not have an interest in sports like baseball, football, or basketball.

"Well, I liked to climb trees and buildings when I was small," says climber Natalie Gates. "My parents decided that sport climbing would be a good option."

"I actually had my 8th birthday, which was a climbing birthday party, and I just really loved the sport," says climber Jesse Robinson.

Rosales says in competitive or sport climbing, there are three disciplines. Bouldering, Sport, and Speed.

"Bouldering is more focused on strength, problem-solving, and coordination, while sport is focused on endurance," he said. "Speed climbing is basically climbing 15 meters as fast as you can. It usually takes around 5 seconds."

While this sport is obviously physical, the climbers say 85 percent is mental. T

"Knowing how to move your body on the wall is a large part of climbing," said Robinson.

"It's a constant thought process, but it becomes more natural the more you do it," says Gates.

Coach Rosales says in this sport, the climber must fight through fatigue, the pump, and the fear of falling. To be successful, you have to push past those points, and fear of falling is tough, considering some walls reach 55 feet in height.

"I was just shaking violently when I got halfway up the wall," says Robinson.

"On the tall walls over in the lead climbing, I still struggle sometimes," says Gates.

These kids compete in regional and national competitions, and who knows, maybe someday in the Olympics.

"Climbing has so many different facets," says Coach Rosales. "For it to be recognized as an Olympic sport is a dream come true."

