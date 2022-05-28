Myers, Voit provide punch as Padres beat Pirates 4-3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wil Myers drove in Manny Machado with a shattered-bat single in the eighth inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Friday night.

Machado came in with an NL-best .357 average. He started the winning rally with a leadoff walk against Duane Underwood Jr. and took third on Eric Hosmer’s single to right-center. Myers brought in Machado with a single to center as his bat shattered.

Nabil Crismatt pitched a perfect eighth for the win and Taylor Rogers pitched a perfect ninth for his 17th save.