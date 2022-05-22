Watch
Musgrove sharp, Machado homers as Padres top Giants 2-1

Jeff Chiu/AP
San Diego Padres' Joe Musgrove pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Posted at 7:20 AM, May 22, 2022
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joe Musgrove pitched seven scoreless innings of four-hit ball to remain unbeaten, Manny Machado homered and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 2-1.

Jurickson Profar had two hits as the Padres extended their winning streak to three with their fifth win in six games. Wilmer Flores homered for the Giants, who lost their third straight after winning eight of 10.

Musgrove struck out four and walked three on 100 pitches. The Padres are unbeaten in his eight starts. Taylor Rogers worked the ninth, pitching around Austin Slater’s leadoff single for his 16th save in 17 chances.

