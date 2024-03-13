Mission Vista High School twins receive prestigious caddie scholarship

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Twin sisters, senior students at Mission Vista High School, obtained a four-year college scholarship after nearly five years of caddying at Goat Hill Golf Club in Oceanside.

Ada and Annabelle Lee love golfing. Their dad introduced them to it when they were kids.

"I like how difficult golf is," Annabelle Lee said.

As caddies, Annabelle Lee said the sisters clean clubs, give yardages and keep players positive.

"Even though it's important to carry the bag and walk fast, I feel like communicating really well with your player is the best part of it," Ada Lee said.

Their years of help with club selection, tending the pin, reading putts, and filling divots as caddies at Goat Hill helped them obtain a four-year college scholarship with the help of the Western Golf Association and the Chick Evans Scholars Foundation, which develops young caddies at golf courses across the country.

"This program is for young caddies, who are students trying to get into college," Western Golf Association Vice President of Communication Amy Fuller said. "There is a criteria they must meet. They have to have financial needs, good grades, outstanding character, and a strong caddie record. Then they are eligible to apply for the Evans Scholarship."

The two sisters wrote essays and went through the interview process before they were chosen to receive the scholarship, which is estimated at $125,000 over four years.

"We were shocked," says Annabelle. "We were very surprised, and it was the best reaction. We woke up one morning, and we got a scholarship."

The girls are considering the University of Oregon, the University of Washington and the University of Kansas. They want to major in mechanical engineering.