Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Phil Mickelson looks down after finishing on the first hole during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.
Posted at 7:57 AM, May 15, 2021
(AP) -- Phil Mickelson has changed his mind about taking an exemption to the U.S. Open. The five-time major champion accepted an invitation to next month's U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego.

Mickelson has been eligible for every U.S. Open for nearly 30 years. But at age 50, he has fallen out of the top 100. The U.S. Open is the only major Mickelson hasn't won.

He holds the record for finishing runner-up six times. Mickelson had said in February 2020 that he would not take a special exemption. He referred to it as a sympathy spot.

