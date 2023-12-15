Watch Now
Local senior hockey team with a military influence

The San Diego Super Hornets are a local semi-profession hockey team made up of players between the ages of 20 and 48.
Posted at 5:38 PM, Dec 14, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's 6 am on Sunday and the San Diego Super Hornets have hit the ice, each and every player on the roster will tell you there is no place they would rather be.

"For them to get up at this time in the morning shows their dedication level," says Super Hornets head coach Greg Norris.

The Super Hornets are a senior league semi-professional hockey team made up of players who range in age from 20 to 48 years old. Many of the players on the roster cane with great hockey skills having played the game since their youth.

"We are very fast and physical. There is some fighting, but we really try and play a clean game of hockey," says Hornets player Erik Pearl.

"We are a bunch of guys who have played at a really high level growing up and we kind of just missed our window to go anywhere," says Hornets player Jon Valenzuela.

Now this isn't your typical group of hockey players and it's all right there in the name of the team. They are called the Super Hornets for a good reason.

"So there is the F-18 Super Hornet jet. A lot of our players and founders are military vets and still in the military," says Valenzuela.

"the military influence on this team is priceless, and it's a joy to work with a group of individuals that listen and do exactly what you tell them to do."

The Super Hornets play their home games at the San Diego Ice Arena.

