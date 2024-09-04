Local MMA fighter returns to the cage after 12-year journey

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV) — Jonathan Macalolooy was destine to be an MMA fighter. His family not only owned a martial arts studio, he had relatives and family members who were fighters.

"Growing up I wanted to become an artist and I thought that meant drawing comic books or kind of a traditional art thing. However, I was always on the mat with mixed martial arts, and I realized this was my form of art," says Macalolooy.

After graduating from San Diego State, Jon turned professional and won his first fight. It was his second fight that would be life changing.

"I snapped my shin completely in half, and that is my only loss. That loss sent me on an existential crisis and that is when I decided to walk away from fighting."

Macalolooy was born and raised to be a fighter, it is what he knew best. He says after his injury his gut told him he should try something else.

"The scary part was letting go, which I feel like we struggle with most as human beings. It's just our ability to let go."

Macalolooy says he always had an interest in writing, so he thought he would write a book.

"The story line on the surface of my book is not just about my professional fighting career, it's more about the self discovery journey that I went on."

It was a journey that took him to different parts of the world.

"Tahiti, New Zealand, Australia, and Southeast Asia."

During his travels he settled down in Costa Rica to finish writing his book, and at the same time he took on a job as a substitute teacher.

"I was just completely living another kind of life style," says Macalolooy.

After 12 years of finding himself and his purpose in life, Macalolooy says he needed to complete the last chapter, which meant returning to the sport of MMA.

"I still got it man, and not that I'm here to relive another chapter, I'm kind of like let's go out and play."

Macalolooy says he returns to the cage not only a different fighter, but also as a different person with a different mentality.

"Now I know I'm more than enough, and fighting doesn't determine who I am whether I win or lose. It's not the end of the world anymore and I feel like there is a freedom that comes with that."