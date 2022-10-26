Local bowler wins prestigious U15 junior national bowling tournament

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV) — Due to COVID, many of our local bowling alleys have disappeared. But that hasn't stopped 15-year-old Avery Domaguin from rolling strikes.

"Sometimes I'll be excited, and other times I'll be like it's just another strike," she said.

Domaguin has been bowling since she was seven-years-old and became immediately hooked on the sport.

"It was just how fun it was, she said. "With bowling it's like you are your own person, you are independent, and you're only focusing on yourself. You don't have to worry about anybody else around you."

From the very minute she rolled the ball down the lane and heard the sound of crashing pins, there was a talent.

"I asked my dad if I could join a league," Domaguin said. "From there it's gone from league to bowling in local tournaments, to bowling all over the country."

She carries a 202 tournament average, and just recently won the 15U Girls Junior Gold National Championships. That makes her the top 15-year-old junior girl bowler in the country.

"It's the biggest tournament of the year for junior bowling," Domaguin said. "It's something I dreamed of ever since I started bowling competitively, so it was a dream come true for me."

Winning that prestigious tournament led to a spot on the Junior Team USA Developmental Bowling Team.

"That is something to look forward to," she said. "I mean I'm super excited for the experience and everything that comes with it."

Now as good as Domaguin is, there is something she has not accomplished at the bowling alley. That would be rolling a 300-game.

"That is like my next top goal because I already won junior golds," she said. "So now I'm like let's get that 300."

