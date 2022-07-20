Local artists turn minor league baseball logos into business

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two childhood friends with a passion for baseball and art, have taken their minor league dream, and turned it into a major league business. Their company is called Brandiose, and they design logos for minor league baseball teams.

"Every journey we take our clubs on is unique," says Brandiose Co-Owner Casey White.

Unique would be a great way to describe minor league baseball. From the cheese steak hats of Lehigh Valley to the Great Lakes Loons and Amarillo Sod Poodles, minor league baseball logos are one of a kind.

"I remember as a kid there was this book where you could see all the minor league baseball caps, and I loved that it told all the stories of America," says Jason Klein Co-Owner of Brandiose

Klein and White have known each other since they were in kindergarten. They remained good friends growing up, and during their college years, decided to make a career of telling small town stories by designing minor league logos.

"One day we decided we were going to pitch one hundred fifty minor league baseball teams on designing logos, and we sent letters to each team, and one got back to us," says Klein.

Their dream started with one, and more than 20 years later, their logos are seen all over minor league baseball.

"We've re-branded over 100 minor league baseball teams, some of our favorites are the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the El Paso Chihuahuas, and the Amarillo Sod Poodles."

Each logo starts with community research. From there the idea goes to a sketch pad, and finally the finished product ends up on a hat.

"We have a name the team contest," says Klein. "We get the community involved in giving us ideas for names, as well as the stories they are proud of that represent their community. It takes dozens and dozens of sketch concepts and collaboration with each team to get it right."

Two artists with the love of baseball, who tells stories through designs that end up above the brim of a hat.

"We really do throw ourselves as passionately into the smallest single "A" team to the biggest triple "AAA" team," says White. "We try to approach every project with the same level of passion."

