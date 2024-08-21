La Mesa youth baseball best in the country in 1957

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV) — La Mesa youth baseball has a great story to tell, and it goes back to 1957.

"The success of that year is just astounding," says historian Jim Newland of the La Mesa History Center. "The Little League team made it to the world series and were runners up The Pony League team made it to the series and got a couple of wins, The Colt League team won the whole thing."

Newland says this accomplishment of the three youth teams brought La Mesa national attention.

"Do to that success, Sporting News, which is the bible of baseball to those who know baseball, announced that La Mesa was the 'Kid baseball capital of America' in 1957."

Their success back in 1957 was even recognized by the President of the United States and the commissioner of Major League Baseball.

"This issued letters from President Eisenhower and articles from Major League Baseball commissioner Ford Frick that La Mesa was the perfect example baseball and what youth baseball does for a community."

So why were the youth teams in La Mesa so good back in 1957? They obviously had good players, but they also had great family support.

"It was.this perfect thing where leadership, volunteering, and a drive to take on something positive for their kids," says Newland. "I think that is one of the things that really sets up when I look back at this, as just how the community really dove in to make sure their kids had opportunities and doing positive things."

It's now been 67 years since La Mesa youth baseball was in the national spotlight as the best in the country.

"This drew a lot of attention to La Mesa in a positive way by providing life long memories for everyone, from the players to the siblings and families. To have it come together where all three teams make it to the world series, I doubt any community can ever say that since or before"