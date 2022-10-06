Gulls begin training camp in Poway, and have a new head coach for the 2022/23 season

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Gulls have opened training camp at The Rinks in Poway, and they take the ice with a new head coach, Roy Sommer. If there is one thing Sommer brings to the ice, it's experience. He comes to San Diego after spending the last 26 years in the San Jose Sharks organization.

"I had Sharks stuff, Shark underwear, everything I had was a shark. I think my kids have so much teal in them, in fact my daughter was born in San Jose. So it's a little different for them, but change of pace is sometimes fun."

One thing is for certain, Roy Sommer isn't your ordinary head coach. He also happens to be the AHL's winningest head coach, as he has 808 career victories.

"He's been through a lot and he knows what he is talking about," says Gulls forward Bryce Kindrop. "So when he's talking you are going to listen, and you got to take it all in because you know he is saying the right things. So yes, he's really great to have here."

"It's a new look. Obviously he saw a couple of us playing last year when we played them, but it's a fresh start and guys are happy about it," says Gulls forward Brayden Tracey.

The Gulls play their first exhibition game Saturday night and play their first regular season home game on October 23rd. the players can't can wait to play at Pechanga Arena in front of the best fans in the AHL.

"I mean who doesn't want to play at Pechanga on a Saturday night? We can't wait to get in front of those fans and get the season going," says Tracey.

"I'm living downtown and seeing a lot of Gulls hats floating around," says coach Sommer. "I'm talking to people sitting around having a beer at a bar and everyone is a Gulls fan. It's a different vibe around here. The pressure is on to win and play hard and hopefully, that is what we give them"

Now as for his wardrobe, coach Sommer has exchanged his San Jose team for the black and orange of the Gulls.

"I've got some Gulls underwear and I've got some Gulls hats and swag, so I'm ready to go."

