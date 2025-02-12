Grossmont Unified High School District holds seminar to empower female athletes

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) —Three hundred fifty female high school athletes representing eleven schools in the Grossmont Unified High School District took part in the first-ever student-athlete leadership seminar.

"The whole idea behind this is to give the girls an opportunity to learn to be leaders. Not only on the field and on the court, but also in the classroom and on their campuses," says Grossmont Athletic Conference President Donnie Carroll.

While girls are excelling on the basketball court, the wrestling mat, the flag football field, the softball diamond, and many other sports, they still trail the boys 60-40 in participation numbers.

"We are closing that gap," says Carroll.

The girls attending the leadership seminar were treated to a very special guest, as Afsoon Johnston was a keynote speaker. Johnston is a pioneer in the world of wrestling. She was the first female to wrestle collegiality on a men's team. She was also part of the very first United States Women's World Wrestling team.

"In that World Championships, I was fortunate enough to medal, so that became the historic first world medal for the United States," says Johnston.

Her message to the girls was quite simple.

"You will need to overcome obstacles to achieve their success," she says.

The number of girl's sports teams in high school is increasing, and the San Diego area is seeing more women in leadership positions like that of athletic directors. You can bet the 350 girls in attendance noticed.

"I just hope the girls take away the message that they are important too, and their sports are also valuable, and they can do as many things as everyone else," says West Hills High School student Ava Kinser.

"Their sport is just as important as the football team, the baseball team. Their sport is important as well as their role on campus as captains and leaders," says Carroll.