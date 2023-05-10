Granite Hills High School softball player sets CIF San Diego Section home run record

EL CAJON, CA (KGTV) — Granite Hills High School junior Sofia Mujica has a hitting philosophy every time she steps into the batter's box for the Eagles softball team.

"I really focus on attacking the outside pitch because many people have a problem with the outside pitch, but I personally love it," Mujica said.

That approach at the plate has led her to hit home run, after home run, after home run.

"No, I haven't continued to keep count," she said.

While she may lose count of the number of home runs she has hit, she will always remember career home run number 42. That is the home run she hit that set a new CIF San Diego Section record.

"I just saw a nice and outside pitch and I went for it. I just absolutely crushed it to right center," she said. "Coming to home plate, it was like a feeling of it's finally done, it's finally over. I can just move on."

Mujica says when she set the Grossmont League record earlier in the season, she became aware she was getting close to the CIF San Diego record. As she got closer, she could feel the pressure coming on.

"I was like, this is the one; this has to be the one," she said. "As soon as I slowed down the game, it came a lot easier than I thought it was going to be."

Mujica is only a junior and will go after the CIF state record for career home runs next year. After that, it's off to play at UCLA.

"To be a Bruin was actually a dream of mine since I was a little girl. So the decision to go play at UCLA was not even a question," she said. "I just knew I wanted this to be my home for the next four to five years of my life. I am so happy with my decision."

Looking to next season, the state home run record is 60, so Sofia, who currently has 47 career home runs, is getting close.

"Most definitely, that is the next item on my bucket list," Mujica said. "Once I hit that, I will go for a few other things, and then I will be set to go off to college."

